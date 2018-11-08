More tenants announced for East Side food hall

Crossroads Collective slated to open this month in former Rosati's space

November 08, 2018, 12:02 PM

Former Rosati’s space will be redeveloped into city’s first food hall.

Three additional vendors have been announced for Crossroads Collective, the new food hall slated to open this month on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The concept is being developed in the former Oriental Drugs building, located at 2238 N. Farwell Ave., in a 7,000-square-foot space that previously housed Rosati’s Pizza. It will feature eight “micro-restaurants.”

Building owner and developer New Land Enterprises, which is led by Tim Gokhman, recently announced the following three tenants for the food hall:

  • Falafel Guys, a middle eastern food truck owned and operated by Ron and Chrissy Stroli. It recently opened a brick-and-mortar location at 105 W. Freistadt Road in Thiensville, so this will be its second location.
  • Heaven’s Table BBQ, a catering business owned by Jason Alston that specializes in authentic barbecue.
  • Beerline Café, a vegetarian “fresh-casual” café located at 2076 N. Commerce St. in Riverwest, owned by Michael Allen. This will be their second location.

These restaurants will join four other vendors announced last month:

  • Laughing Taco, owned and operated by Justin and Lucia Munoz-Carlisle. This will be the second Laughing Taco location. The other is located in New Land Enterprise’s Trio building at 1033 S. First St.
  • Scratch Ice Cream, a locally-owned homemade ice cream shop operated by Ryan Povlick and Dustin Garley that currently sells to stores and restaurants.
  • Frida, a new soup and sandwich restaurant, operated by Tess co-owners Ashley and Mitchell Wakefield. Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., has been open since 2002.
  • Pedro’s South American Food, Pedro’s Tejada’s has been a popular food truck serving arepas and empanadas. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location.

The eighth and final vendor for Crossroad Collective has yet to be announced. Its development team includes Justin Carlisle and Dan Frame who will manage the food hall.

