MobCraft Brewery will double as a pizzeria by early next month

Milwaukee-based MobCraft Beer Inc. will soon serve house-made pizza at its brewery and taproom in Walker’s Point.

The company has teamed up with Milwaukee-based catering concept Hidden Kitchen MKE to create a variety of high-end pizzas featuring house-made dough and sauce and locally sourced cheese, said MobCraft co-owner Henry Schwartz.

He said the brewery plans to start serving the pizza by the first week of September.

The brewery, located at 505 S. 5th St., has been working with Hidden Kitchen to cater private events held at the space and to serve food to patrons from the Hidden Kitchen food truck, but the original goal was to serve food of its own.

The building was constructed with a fully-equipped kitchen when MobCraft relocated there in 2016 from Madison. The kitchen hasn’t gotten much use though due to various hurdles to secure a food partnership, Schwartz said, so MobCraft’s in-house food offerings up until now have been limited to bar snacks.

“We are still focused on the beer, but we wanted to have something for people to eat while they’re hanging around,” he said.

Pizzas on the menu will include the classics like margarita and pepperoni, but it will also feature some “out there” options, Schwartz said, as the brewery plans to roll out a new pizza with each crowdsourced beer, which are released on a monthly basis.