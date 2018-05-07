Mission BBQ planned in Town of Brookfield

Glen Burnie, Md.-based Mission BBQ wants to open a location in the Town of Brookfield.

The restaurant chain recently proposed plans to redevelop a former Boston Market, located at 18340 W. Bluemound Road, for a new 3,385-square-foot restaurant, according to the town’s plan commission agenda. Boston Market closed earlier this year.

In January, Mission BBQ announced plans to open its first Wisconsin location at the Southport Plaza Shopping Center in Kenosha. The 4,100-square-foot restaurant will be built on the former site of a Fazoli’s restaurant.

Mission BBQ was founded on Sept. 11, 2011, to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to the company’s website.

“We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ,” its website says. “And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country.”

The restaurant serves Texas, Kansas City and Carolina style barbecue. It currently operates locations in 14 states throughout the Northeast, the South and the Midwest.