Milwaukee Public Museum to host annual food and beer fundraiser Feb. 17

Eighty-five food and and beverage vendors from around the state and across the country will line the exhibit halls at the Milwaukee Public Museum in downtown Milwaukee on Feb. 17 for its annual Food & Froth event.

For the past 20 years, MPM has opened its doors for one night of after-hours craft beer and food sampling, live music, and full access to its three floors of exhibits. Proceeds from the event benefit the museum’s exhibits and educational programs, such as lectures and summer camp.

“We’re really excited to host our Food & Froth fundraiser this year,” said Jill Engl, director of events at the Milwaukee Public Museum. “This is its 20th year and it’s bigger and better than ever. Not only do we have 68 breweries, cideries, and wineries onsite, we’ve also got 17 food vendors and 7 great bands.”

General admission for $75 covers unlimited food and beverages and live entertainment from 7-10 p.m. For $135, a VIP admission ticket grants attendees a 6 p.m. entrance and a private event space that features exclusive offerings, including Lakefront Brewery’s 30th Anniversary Bourbon Barrel-Aged Eisbock, unlimited food from Waukesha-based Zilli Hospitality Group and Milwaukee-based Purple Door ice cream.

Milwaukee-area craft breweries and restaurants participating in this year’s Food & Froth include Third Space Brewing, Mobcraft Beer, Milwaukee Brewing Co., Beans & Barley, Cafe Bavaria and Jen’s Sweet Treats. Breweries from around the state and region include Verona-based Wisconsin Brewing Co., Bailey’s Harbor-based Door County Brewing Co. and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Founders Brewing Co.

The event, sponsored by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, even attracts northern California-based vendors, Lagunitas Brewing Company and Ace Cider. New additions to this year’s event include Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing and Pabst Milwaukee Brewing, and Chicago-based Half Acre Beer Co.

The three exhibit floors will feature live performances by local bands including Category X, who performed at last year’s event, The Whiskey Belles, and The Ryan McGrath Band.