Milwaukee Public Market sales, visits reach new highs in 2017

The Milwaukee Public Market in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood has increased total vendor sales every year since it opened more than a decade ago.

The market reported $16.5 million in sales in 2017, up 5 percent from $15.8 million in 2016. Customer visits increased nearly 6 percent in 2017 over the previous year to 1.6 million people, making the Public Market one of the top attractions in southeastern Wisconsin.

The 2017 sales figures are more than double the total sales in 2011.

“These numbers reflect the hard work and outstanding offerings by our locally-owned vendors, as well as our tremendously loyal customer base. From a commercial real estate perspective, our gross sales-per-leasable-square-foot are now over $1,300,” said market executive director, Paul Schwartz.

The Public Market, which opened in October 2005, is owned and operated by the City of Milwaukee Business Improvement District #2.

In addition to the food vendors, the market also hosts public cooking classes and private events including weddings.

