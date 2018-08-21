Milwaukee Brewing, Good City, Third Space collaborate on Harley anniversary beer

Three of Milwaukee’s craft breweries joined forces to create the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Milwaukee Lager to mark the motorcycle maker’s milestone.

Milwaukee Brewing Co., Third Space Brewing and Good City Brewing worked together on the beer, described as a light golden color lager with a bright and slightly fruity aroma.

“As Milwaukee natives, we are excited to be a part of this historic celebration and showcase the great beer – and iconic motorcycles – the city has to offer,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder of Third Space Brewing. “With locally sourced ingredients and decked out in anniversary blue, the 115th Anniversary Milwaukee Lager marks the epic occasion with unmatched taste and revved-up flavor.”

The beer’s can matches the limited edition, tattoo-inspired denim paint scheme and eagle design currently available on select 2018 Harley-Davidson models.

“Whether you’re joining in on the excitement and thrill of motorcycle culture or simply a craft beer enthusiast, this light and refreshing beer is the perfect way to enjoy an anniversary like no other,” said Chris Urban, Harley-Davidson manager of U.S. events.

The beer will debut over Labor Day weekend during Harley’s anniversary celebrations in Milwaukee and will be available at events at Veterans Park and the Harley-Davidson Museum. It will also be available in cans at retail locations and bars around the state while supplies last.