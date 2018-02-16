MillerCoors moving Crispin cider production to Milwaukee

Cider will be produced at expanded 10th Street brewery

by

February 16, 2018, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/millercoors-moving-crispin-cider-production-to-milwaukee/

MillerCoors plans to move production of its Crispin cider from Colfax, California to its expanded 10th Street brewery in Milwaukee, the company announced Friday.

MillerCoors 10th Street brewery in Milwaukee.

“With its upgraded brewing and packaging flexibility, the 10th Street Brewery is ideally suited to deliver on the needs of Crispin, including the ability to produce high-quality ciders in bottles and cans,” Fernando Palacios, MillerCoors executive vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer, wrote in an email to staff.

Palacios said the company had recently determined it had an opportunity to move all of its cider production into one location but the Colfax facility did not have the versatility or efficiency to take on the additional volume.

MillerCoors will be closing the Colfax facility, which had 33 employees, by December. Marty Maloney, a MillerCoors spokesman, said the shift would lead to additional jobs beyond the 65 MillerCoors is adding at the 10th Street brewery already, but said it was too soon to give an exact number.

The company broke ground in May 2017 on a $50 million expansion of the 10th Street brewery along Interstate 43 just north of downtown Milwaukee. The project was to expand production from 25,000 to 250,000 barrels per year.

MillerCoors plans to move production of its Crispin cider from Colfax, California to its expanded 10th Street brewery in Milwaukee, the company announced Friday.

MillerCoors 10th Street brewery in Milwaukee.

“With its upgraded brewing and packaging flexibility, the 10th Street Brewery is ideally suited to deliver on the needs of Crispin, including the ability to produce high-quality ciders in bottles and cans,” Fernando Palacios, MillerCoors executive vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer, wrote in an email to staff.

Palacios said the company had recently determined it had an opportunity to move all of its cider production into one location but the Colfax facility did not have the versatility or efficiency to take on the additional volume.

MillerCoors will be closing the Colfax facility, which had 33 employees, by December. Marty Maloney, a MillerCoors spokesman, said the shift would lead to additional jobs beyond the 65 MillerCoors is adding at the 10th Street brewery already, but said it was too soon to give an exact number.

The company broke ground in May 2017 on a $50 million expansion of the 10th Street brewery along Interstate 43 just north of downtown Milwaukee. The project was to expand production from 25,000 to 250,000 barrels per year.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

2018 Tax Law Workshop
Country Springs Hotel

02/21/20184:00 pm-6:00 pm

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm