MillerCoors moving Crispin cider production to Milwaukee

MillerCoors plans to move production of its Crispin cider from Colfax, California to its expanded 10th Street brewery in Milwaukee, the company announced Friday.

“With its upgraded brewing and packaging flexibility, the 10th Street Brewery is ideally suited to deliver on the needs of Crispin, including the ability to produce high-quality ciders in bottles and cans,” Fernando Palacios, MillerCoors executive vice president and chief integrated supply chain officer, wrote in an email to staff.

Palacios said the company had recently determined it had an opportunity to move all of its cider production into one location but the Colfax facility did not have the versatility or efficiency to take on the additional volume.

MillerCoors will be closing the Colfax facility, which had 33 employees, by December. Marty Maloney, a MillerCoors spokesman, said the shift would lead to additional jobs beyond the 65 MillerCoors is adding at the 10th Street brewery already, but said it was too soon to give an exact number.

The company broke ground in May 2017 on a $50 million expansion of the 10th Street brewery along Interstate 43 just north of downtown Milwaukee. The project was to expand production from 25,000 to 250,000 barrels per year.