Miller Lite shows signs of sales, volume growth

Grocery, convenience and dollar stores contribute strength

May 23, 2018, 1:53 PM

Along with picking up market share, the Miller Lite brand posted sales and volume increases during the four weeks ending May 12, according to a post on the MillerCoors Behind the Beer blog.

The post says Miller Lite sales dollars increased 0.9 percent and volume increased 0.3 percent, citing data from Nielsen. The brand’s market share also increased 0.6 points.

“I don’t want to make too much of a four-week trend, but I’m really encouraged by the momentum we have for this brand,” said Anup Shah, vice president for the Miller family of brands. “While we have been outpacing the segment for a long time, the narrative was always that we were gaining share of a declining category. Here we’re outpacing the total industry, which is a great sign.”

The Behind the Beer blog attributed the gains to increasing volume in the dollar store and convenience store channels and outperforming the industry, despite a decline, at grocery stores.

MillerCoors, the U.S. business of parent company Molson Coors, has been challenged in recent years by declining volumes as consumers shift away from big beer brands towards craft beer, wine and spirits. The company is pushing to achieve flat overall volumes this year and total volume growth in 2019.

