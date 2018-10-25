Miller Baking names new CEO

Milwaukee-based Miller Baking Co. has named Marc Essenfeld as its new chief executive officer, replacing owner Brian Miller in the role.

“Marc is an accomplished leader and philanthropist,” Miller said. “We’re excited for the great mix of leadership, inspiration, operational experience, technical breadth, and customer passion that he brings to the table as we continue to deliver on quality and service for our customers.”

Miller will step back from the CEO position to focus on innovation and marketing for the company. In January of this year the company announced the renovation of its North 5th Street facility to expand production of Pretzilla pretzel bread products while discontinuing its fresh bakery business.

Essenfeld most recently spent 12 years as the chief executive officer New Jersey-based Tribeca Oven. He also consulted as chief financial officer for a number of companies, including Bear Naked Granola and Damascus Bakeries.