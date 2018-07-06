Mexican restaurant Mazatlan in Oconomowoc permanently closes

Mazatlan Authentic Mexican Restaurant has shuttered its Oconomowoc location.

The eatery, located at 511 E. Wisconsin Ave., was one of two locations in the area. Mazatlan’s Delafield restaurant, located at 601 Milwaukee St., will remain open, according to an employee of the restaurant who confirmed the closure.

The restaurant’s Oak Creek location closed about one year ago, the employee said.

Mazatlan in Delafield is open daily for lunch and dinner, serving Mexican dishes like tacos, fajitas, chimichangas, burritos, and margaritas.