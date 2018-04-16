Mazorca serves up tacos in Walker’s Point

On an empty lot at the busy intersection of South First Street and West Pittsburgh Avenue with trains passing overhead, the aluminum trailer with an affixed neon sign is serving a steady stream of customers seeking Mexican fare.

While Wisconsin springtime temperatures may not be ideal for outdoor dining, taco fans nevertheless line up to be served. Inside, crew members craft handmade corn tortillas and assemble tacos.

Mazorca taco truck, owned by Milwaukee native Jesus Gonzalez, has become a fixture in the Walker’s Point neighborhood. After attending culinary school and working for a few years in New York, Gonzalez returned to his hometown with the goal of opening his own food truck. After finding the right vehicle and location, Gonzalez opened Mazorca last summer.

The trailer stays put on its lot, drawing in customers throughout the day, both during peak lunch hours and well into the evenings. Mazorca is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

The truck serves up four tacos – the al pastor, pork marinated in adobo with avocado and cilantro salsa; birria, braised beef with tomato salsa, pickled onions and cilantro; bistec, thinly sliced beef marinated in Wisconsin beer and served with beans and tomatillo salsa; and a vegetarian option, featuring muenster cheese, guacamole, tomatillo salsa and cilantro.