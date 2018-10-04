Lounge 340 planned for Halyard Park neighborhood

Would occupy former Breezes Bar

October 04, 2018, 11:23 AM

A new bar and lounge has been proposed for Milwaukee’s Halyard Park neighborhood.

Lounge 340 would occupy a 126-year-old historic building, located at 340 W. Reservoir Ave. It previously housed Breezes Bar, which closed earlier this year. The new bar will serve tropical-themed mixed drinks, beer and wine, and bar snacks such as pizza and nachos. It will also offer hookah. 

Owners Patrice Dickerson and Kamesha Lewis want to open the concept by November, Dickerson said. With a laid-back atmosphere, Lounge 340 will be a bar “where people can come to socialize and unwind,” Dickerson said.

The longtime business partners also own and operate Children’s Knowledge Learning Center, a child care service with two locations in Milwaukee.

“We definitely know how to run a business, and know what it takes to run profitable business,” Dickerson said.

No major renovations to the space are needed aside from new flooring and a paint job, she said.

Lounge 340 will be open daily until bar close.

