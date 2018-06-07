Louise’s in Brookfield to close permanently on June 10

Building sold to an unknown buyer

by

June 07, 2018, 11:01 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/louises-in-brookfield-to-close-permanently-on-june-10/

Longtime Italian restaurant Louise’s in Brookfield will have its last day of service on Sunday, shutting its doors after 14 years.

Owner R.C. Schmidt, who opened the restaurant in 2004 at 275 Regency Court, has sold the building to an unknown buyer, manager Scott Wilson said. Louise’s downtown Milwaukee location, which Schmidt opened in 1998, will remain open.

Louise’s employees have been offered positions at the numerous Milwaukee-area bars and restaurants owned by Schmidt, Wilson said. They include Vagabond, Trinity Three Irish Pubs and The Harp Irish Pub, all located in downtown Milwaukee, and Water Street Brewery, with locations in downtown Milwaukee, Delafield, Oak Creek and Grafton.

Wilson said business had been declining for Louies’s since The Corners of Brookfield opened last year, bringing to the area a new selection of restaurants, including BelAir Cantina and Cafe Hollander.

“(Schmidt) is selling off the real estate of businesses that aren’t doing as well,” Wilson said.

Schmidt’s East Side pub, Black Rose, was another of those businesses. He closed the bar last month and sold the building to a new owner.

Longtime Italian restaurant Louise’s in Brookfield will have its last day of service on Sunday, shutting its doors after 14 years.

Owner R.C. Schmidt, who opened the restaurant in 2004 at 275 Regency Court, has sold the building to an unknown buyer, manager Scott Wilson said. Louise’s downtown Milwaukee location, which Schmidt opened in 1998, will remain open.

Louise’s employees have been offered positions at the numerous Milwaukee-area bars and restaurants owned by Schmidt, Wilson said. They include Vagabond, Trinity Three Irish Pubs and The Harp Irish Pub, all located in downtown Milwaukee, and Water Street Brewery, with locations in downtown Milwaukee, Delafield, Oak Creek and Grafton.

Wilson said business had been declining for Louies’s since The Corners of Brookfield opened last year, bringing to the area a new selection of restaurants, including BelAir Cantina and Cafe Hollander.

“(Schmidt) is selling off the real estate of businesses that aren’t doing as well,” Wilson said.

Schmidt’s East Side pub, Black Rose, was another of those businesses. He closed the bar last month and sold the building to a new owner.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud
The typical business loses 5 percent of annual revenues to fraud

Some important ways you can protect your business

by Kaarin Long

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm