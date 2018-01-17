Lake Country Foods to eliminate 91 jobs in closing

Modernization of former Nestle, Carnation Instant plant deemed too costly

by

January 17, 2018, 12:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/lake-country-foods-to-eliminate-91-jobs-in-closing/

Oconomowoc-based Lake Country Foods plans to cease operations and eliminate 91 jobs after determining “there was no economical path forward.”

The company is a contract manufacturer that provides blending, agglomeration and specialty packaging of powders for the food processing industry. It also claims to be “one of a just a few companies who manufacture true, natural, malted milk powder.”

Lake Country Foods took over the plant at 132 S. Concord Road in Oconomowoc in 1998. The plant was previously owned by Nestle Beverage Co. and before that was the flagship for the Carnation Instant Products division, according to the company website.

The plant itself is nearly 100 years old and Lake Country Foods issued a statement indicating the costs to upgrade it were too high.

“The company has reached a very difficult decision to cease operations based upon the fact that there was no economical path forward to continue operations given the age of the plant and the tremendous costs which would be associated with modernizing the facilities in order to maintain the high standards the company has historically set for its products,” the statement said.

An attorney for Lake Country Foods sent notice to the Department of Workforce Development on Friday about the planned closure.

Most of the 91 employees are represented by Teamsters Local 695 while others are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 10.

Operations at the facility will cease on March 15 with a small number of employees staying on through March 30 for plant maintenance.

“We will be meeting with the union representatives to negotiate over the effects of this decision and hopefully help these employees in this transition,” the company statement said. “We are additionally meeting with our non-union employees to likewise discuss with them opportunities that will be made available to help them during this difficult transitory period.”

Oconomowoc-based Lake Country Foods plans to cease operations and eliminate 91 jobs after determining “there was no economical path forward.”

The company is a contract manufacturer that provides blending, agglomeration and specialty packaging of powders for the food processing industry. It also claims to be “one of a just a few companies who manufacture true, natural, malted milk powder.”

Lake Country Foods took over the plant at 132 S. Concord Road in Oconomowoc in 1998. The plant was previously owned by Nestle Beverage Co. and before that was the flagship for the Carnation Instant Products division, according to the company website.

The plant itself is nearly 100 years old and Lake Country Foods issued a statement indicating the costs to upgrade it were too high.

“The company has reached a very difficult decision to cease operations based upon the fact that there was no economical path forward to continue operations given the age of the plant and the tremendous costs which would be associated with modernizing the facilities in order to maintain the high standards the company has historically set for its products,” the statement said.

An attorney for Lake Country Foods sent notice to the Department of Workforce Development on Friday about the planned closure.

Most of the 91 employees are represented by Teamsters Local 695 while others are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 10.

Operations at the facility will cease on March 15 with a small number of employees staying on through March 30 for plant maintenance.

“We will be meeting with the union representatives to negotiate over the effects of this decision and hopefully help these employees in this transition,” the company statement said. “We are additionally meeting with our non-union employees to likewise discuss with them opportunities that will be made available to help them during this difficult transitory period.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am