Klement’s becomes the official sausage of the Bucks

Second major local sponsorship announced after being dropped as the Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages

by

April 10, 2018, 1:48 PM

Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co. has been named the official brat, hot dog, and sausage provider of the Milwaukee Bucks and its new arena, slated to open this fall.

Klement will serve its original and as custom-made sausage products at the arena’s main concession stands, and at two pop-up locations inside the arena.

Milwaukee-based Usinger’s Famous Sausage was the Bucks’ previous official sausage provider, with a three-year deal from 2014 to 2017.

“This relationship is going to be about customization,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said. “We are going to redefine the way we do concessions across our hot dogs, our brats and our sausages. We will innovate and create craft products specifically for this arena. We’re thrilled to have a partner that thinks that way, that thinks customer-first.”

The announcement occurs almost three months after the Milwaukee Brewers discontinued its 25-year-long partnership with Klement, replacing the company with Sheboygan Falls-based Johnsonville as its new official sausage provider and sponsor of the Famous Racing Sausages at Miller Park. 

Feigin said the arena’s executive chef, Kenneth Hardiman has already begun collaborating with Klement to create new craft sausage products for the arena. Details will be announced at a later date.

“With the Bucks moving into their new home, now is the perfect time for us to come home to the Bucks,” Tom Danneker, Klement president and chief executive officer said. “We’re proud that all of the brats and hot dogs that we’ll be serving at the arena will be made right down the road at our plant here in Milwaukee.”

Klement’s two manufacturing plants are located at 2650 S. Chase Ave. and 207 E. Lincoln Ave.

This is the second major local sponsorship deal announced by Klement after losing the Brewers partnership. Last month, the sausage producer announced a 10-year sponsorship with Summerfest. That deal includes Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden, a new stage area currently under construction at the north end of the festival grounds.

Feigin said the Bucks are currently negotiating a deal for the arena’s naming rights with a perspective partner, and are “close” to reaching an agreement. With the 714,000-square-foot arena project just over 90 percent complete, Feigin said construction crews will focus on lighting, plumbing fixtures, and final details to prepare for its approaching opening date.

