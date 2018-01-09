Klement Sausage names Smithfield exec as new CEO

Tom Danneker replaces Ray Booth in company’s top job

by

January 09, 2018, 12:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/klement-sausage-names-smithfield-exec-as-new-ceo/

Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co. has named Tom Danneker as president and chief executive officer.

Sausage links are tied after being stuffed with meat at Klement’s Chase Avenue plant.

In an announcement Tuesday, the company said the transition was effective Jan. 1 and that Ray Booth, the former president and CEO, would stay with the company in an advisory role until he official retires in early May.

Danneker comes to Klement’s after several years as vice president and general manager of fresh sausage at Smithfield Foods. He’s also held leadership roles at Vista International Packaging and Johnsonville Sausage.

“I’ve been a fan of Klement’s products throughout my 25 years in the meat industry,” Danneker said in a statement. “I have a deep respect for Klement’s commitment to making exceptional sausage and their strong ties with local communities throughout Wisconsin.”

He added that as a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and Wisconsin resident for most of his life he understands the passion and dedication the Klement family and current and former employees have for the brand.

Klement was acquired by California-based Altamont Capital Partners in 2014 after 58 years of family ownership and then began operating as part of Tall Tree Foods Holding Co. Booth oversaw the transition to new ownership and the company’s decision in 2016 to move its headquarters to the Pabst Professional Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Booth called it “an honor to lead the talented and passionate Klement’s team.”

“While planning for this leadership transition and my retirement, Klement’s has diligently sought the right CEO to lead the company through this next phase of continued growth,” Booth said. “Tom is an experienced and proven executive with a wealth of industry experience, and I know that I leave the company in good hands.”

Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co. has named Tom Danneker as president and chief executive officer.

Sausage links are tied after being stuffed with meat at Klement’s Chase Avenue plant.

In an announcement Tuesday, the company said the transition was effective Jan. 1 and that Ray Booth, the former president and CEO, would stay with the company in an advisory role until he official retires in early May.

Danneker comes to Klement’s after several years as vice president and general manager of fresh sausage at Smithfield Foods. He’s also held leadership roles at Vista International Packaging and Johnsonville Sausage.

“I’ve been a fan of Klement’s products throughout my 25 years in the meat industry,” Danneker said in a statement. “I have a deep respect for Klement’s commitment to making exceptional sausage and their strong ties with local communities throughout Wisconsin.”

He added that as a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate and Wisconsin resident for most of his life he understands the passion and dedication the Klement family and current and former employees have for the brand.

Klement was acquired by California-based Altamont Capital Partners in 2014 after 58 years of family ownership and then began operating as part of Tall Tree Foods Holding Co. Booth oversaw the transition to new ownership and the company’s decision in 2016 to move its headquarters to the Pabst Professional Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Booth called it “an honor to lead the talented and passionate Klement’s team.”

“While planning for this leadership transition and my retirement, Klement’s has diligently sought the right CEO to lead the company through this next phase of continued growth,” Booth said. “Tom is an experienced and proven executive with a wealth of industry experience, and I know that I leave the company in good hands.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am