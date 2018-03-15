Johnsonville recalling nearly 110k pounds of sausage

Products may include plastic pieces

March 15, 2018, 5:04 PM

Sheboygan Falls-based Johnsonville LLC is recalling 109,603 pounds of smoked pork sausage products after pieces of plastic were found in some products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The recall covers 14-ounce plastic packages containing six pieces of jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage with a best by date of April 4, 2018 and batch ID 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The products were produced Jan. 4 and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Johnsonville received complaints from three consumers who found pieces of hard, green plastic in the sausages.

“We are still investigating the source,” Johnsonville spokeswoman Kelly Seifert said in an emai. “Our most urgent concern is for our consumers’ health and safety. So after receiving three reports from consumers about small pieces of plastic found in their product, we initiated the recall.”

Consumers who have purchased the products are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

