John Korycki named Harbor House head chef

The Bartolotta Restaurants named John Korycki as the new executive chef at Harbor House in downtown Milwaukee, the restaurant group announced yesterday.

Korycki assumes the role about nine months after former head chef Andrew Ruiz resigned in March. In the interim, Bartolotta’s corporate executive chef Adam Siegel took operations at the lakefront restaurant, located at 550 N. Harbor Drive.

“Chef Korycki will be a great addition to Harbor House with his extensive food knowledge and passion for the industry,” Siegel said.

This is not Korycki’s first stint with The Bartolotta Restaurants. He has worked at both Ristorante Bartolotta in Milwaukee and Spiaggia in Chicago under chef and co-owner Paul Bartolotta. He has also worked at restaurants in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Milwaukee and with the Bartolotta team at Harbor House,” Korycki said. “I’m excited to add a few of my own touches to their great menu, fresh fish and seafood program.”