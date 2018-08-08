Italian probiotics company planning first U.S. location in Caledonia

An Italian manufacturer of probiotics and other dietary supplements is planning to open its first United States location in the Caledonia Business Park.

CSL, Centro Sperimentale del Latte USA Inc., through its affiliated Wisconsin LLC, ProBio RE, wants to build a 65,000 square foot facility on approximately 10 acres of a 25-acre site in the park, according to plans approved Monday by the Caledonia Village Board.

The building, which would be located along Nicholson Road, will include a 10,000-square-foot office and 55,000 square feet of production and freezer space. The remaining site would be available for future expansion.

The $40 million project could begin construction in the fall of 2018 with the facility fully operation in 2020, according to documents submitted to the village.

The company expects to have 31 full-time employees by the end of 2021 with a total of 40 employees by 2024.

The first year, seven people would work at the facility.

Jim Dobbs, village president said the staff and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation will continue working with CSL to make sure the project moves forward.

“We are pleased an international manufacturer is considering a location in our community,” Dobbs said in a public statement.

CSL manufactures ingredients used in the dietary supplement and food industries. The family-owned company was founded in 1948 and primarily serves Italy, the European Union, United States, Russia and Eastern European Countries.

The availability of workforce, cluster of food and beverage businesses in the greater Milwaukee area and proximity to major customers in the Midwest made Caledonia an attractive site, according to documents submitted to the village.