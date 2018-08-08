Italian probiotics company planning first U.S. location in Caledonia

$40 million project could generate 40 jobs by 2024

by

August 08, 2018, 12:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/italian-probiotics-company-planning-first-u-s-location-in-caledonia/

An Italian manufacturer of probiotics and other dietary supplements is planning to open its first United States location in the Caledonia Business Park.

CSL, Centro Sperimentale del Latte USA Inc., through its affiliated Wisconsin LLC, ProBio RE, wants to build a 65,000 square foot facility on approximately 10 acres of a 25-acre site in the park, according to plans approved Monday by the Caledonia Village Board.

The building, which would be located along Nicholson Road, will include a 10,000-square-foot office and 55,000 square feet of production and freezer space. The remaining site would be available for future expansion.

The $40 million project could begin construction in the fall of 2018 with the facility fully operation in 2020, according to documents submitted to the village.

The company expects to have 31 full-time employees by the end of 2021 with a total of 40 employees by 2024.

The first year, seven people would work at the facility.

Jim Dobbs, village president said the staff and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation will continue working with CSL to make sure the project moves forward.

“We are pleased an international manufacturer is considering a location in our community,” Dobbs said in a public statement.

CSL manufactures ingredients used in the dietary supplement and food industries. The family-owned company was founded in 1948 and primarily serves Italy, the European Union, United States, Russia and Eastern European Countries.

The availability of workforce, cluster of food and beverage businesses in the greater Milwaukee area and proximity to major customers in the Midwest made Caledonia an attractive site, according to documents submitted to the village.

An Italian manufacturer of probiotics and other dietary supplements is planning to open its first United States location in the Caledonia Business Park.

CSL, Centro Sperimentale del Latte USA Inc., through its affiliated Wisconsin LLC, ProBio RE, wants to build a 65,000 square foot facility on approximately 10 acres of a 25-acre site in the park, according to plans approved Monday by the Caledonia Village Board.

The building, which would be located along Nicholson Road, will include a 10,000-square-foot office and 55,000 square feet of production and freezer space. The remaining site would be available for future expansion.

The $40 million project could begin construction in the fall of 2018 with the facility fully operation in 2020, according to documents submitted to the village.

The company expects to have 31 full-time employees by the end of 2021 with a total of 40 employees by 2024.

The first year, seven people would work at the facility.

Jim Dobbs, village president said the staff and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation will continue working with CSL to make sure the project moves forward.

“We are pleased an international manufacturer is considering a location in our community,” Dobbs said in a public statement.

CSL manufactures ingredients used in the dietary supplement and food industries. The family-owned company was founded in 1948 and primarily serves Italy, the European Union, United States, Russia and Eastern European Countries.

The availability of workforce, cluster of food and beverage businesses in the greater Milwaukee area and proximity to major customers in the Midwest made Caledonia an attractive site, according to documents submitted to the village.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Perfect chemistry

Metzger grows Accelerated Analytical into product testing powerhouse

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

Feed Your Inner Goddess
The baaree

08/12/20185:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW presents Peggy Troy of Children’s Hospital
Wisconsin Club

08/17/20187:00 am-9:00 am

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm