Hospitality Democracy co-founders step down after 18 years, launch new company

Marcus Investments to take full control of operations

by

May 18, 2018, 10:38 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/hospitality-democracy-co-founders-step-down-after-18-years-launch-new-company/

Joe and Angie Sorge

Angie and Joe Sorge, the co-founders of Milwaukee-based Hospitality Democracy will exit the restaurant group after 18 years to operate their new company, SideWork Hospitality Consulting.

The Sorges in 2000 launched Hospitality Democracy, which now operates Onesto, Swig, Blue Bat Kitchen, Smoke Shack, AJ Bombers and Holey Moley Doughnuts, all located in downtown Milwaukee.

In 201, a majority portion of the business was purchased by Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments, allowing Hospitality Democracy to grow and open more restaurants. The investment firm will take over full operations when the Sorges officially depart by late summer.

“We’ve had a very successful seven-year run as a result of our partnership with Marcus Investments in Hospitality Democracy, and Angie and I felt that the timing was right to venture out on our own again,” said Joe Sorge.

SideWork will advise nationally-based hospitality operators in creating and opening new concepts.

“We absolutely love the restaurant industry and are excited to advise others in their endeavors and continue to satisfy our entrepreneurial spirit with the new consulting firm,” Angie Sorge said. “We’ve been proactively training our key management team leaders over the last year to ensure the smoothest possible succession.”

The Sorges’ have been transitioning out of the company since the beginning of this year and, Angie said, they expect the restaurants will continue to succeed under the Marcus family’s leadership.

Joe and Angie Sorge

Angie and Joe Sorge, the co-founders of Milwaukee-based Hospitality Democracy will exit the restaurant group after 18 years to operate their new company, SideWork Hospitality Consulting.

The Sorges in 2000 launched Hospitality Democracy, which now operates Onesto, Swig, Blue Bat Kitchen, Smoke Shack, AJ Bombers and Holey Moley Doughnuts, all located in downtown Milwaukee.

In 201, a majority portion of the business was purchased by Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments, allowing Hospitality Democracy to grow and open more restaurants. The investment firm will take over full operations when the Sorges officially depart by late summer.

“We’ve had a very successful seven-year run as a result of our partnership with Marcus Investments in Hospitality Democracy, and Angie and I felt that the timing was right to venture out on our own again,” said Joe Sorge.

SideWork will advise nationally-based hospitality operators in creating and opening new concepts.

“We absolutely love the restaurant industry and are excited to advise others in their endeavors and continue to satisfy our entrepreneurial spirit with the new consulting firm,” Angie Sorge said. “We’ve been proactively training our key management team leaders over the last year to ensure the smoothest possible succession.”

The Sorges’ have been transitioning out of the company since the beginning of this year and, Angie said, they expect the restaurants will continue to succeed under the Marcus family’s leadership.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop at the IKEA store in Oak Creek?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Everything must go!

Malls try to adapt as more stores close

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Business Conference
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20189:00 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm