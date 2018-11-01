Holey Moley in Wauwatosa has closed, AJ Bombers to expand

Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts earlier this week shut down its Wauwatosa location, but plans are in the works for AJ Bombers to take over the space later this month.

Milwaukee-based restaurant group Hospitality Democracy in late 2016 opened both concepts, along with Smoke Shack, at the Mayfair Collection, located at 11340 W. Burleigh St. The three restaurants occupy a 6,280-square-foot freestanding building at the south side of the development.

Hospitality Democracy will use the Holey Moley space to create a larger restaurant for AJ Bombers. The expansion will include an arcade, which is slated to open at the end of the month, according to a news release. The restaurant will hold a grand opening event in January for the expanded space.

Holey Moley continues to operate its original location, which first opened in 2014 at 316 N. Milwaukee St. in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee. AJ Bombers has existing locations on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee, at Miller Park and at Summerfest.

Hospitality Democracy recently closed its popular small plate restaurant, Swig, which operated for 15 years in the Third Ward.

The group also operates Onesto and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, both also located in the Third Ward. After 18 years of leadership, co-founders Angie and Joe Sorge turned over company operations earlier this year to Milwaukee-based Marcus Investments. The couple has since launched a new consulting firm, SideWork Hospitality Consulting.