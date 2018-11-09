Heated domes will offer private rooftop seating at Cafe Benelux this winter

Each seats eight people for 90 minute time slots

by

November 09, 2018, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/heated-domes-will-offer-private-rooftop-seating-at-cafe-benelux-this-winter/

Lux Domes during installation. Photo credit: Lowlands Group

Cafe Benelux in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will not be closing up its rooftop deck for the winter this year.

That’s because the Milwaukee-based Lowlands Group restaurant is rolling out a new concept later this month, called Lux Domes, that will feature private seating inside six heated dome structures installed on the outdoor rooftop.

Each dome is fully-enclosed and heated with an electric fireplace. With an 11-foot diameter, the space includes benches, upright seats and a coffee table for lounge-style seating for up to eight people. 

Starting in late November, domes can be reserved on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for 90 minutes at a time. The reservation includes a complimentary round of seasonal drinks like a hot toddy, mulled wine or hot cocoa, but Lux Domes will feature a menu with additional food and beverage offerings such as Colectivo Coffee, champagne, and sharable platters of cheese, seafood and meat. 

“We wanted to create a way for Milwaukeeans to enjoy the city during our cold and dark winter evenings that was an experience unlike any other in the city,” Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing for Lowlands Group said in a news release.

The idea has been executed in London and Boston, which both have frigid winters like Milwaukee’s, he said, but this rooftop concept will be a first for Milwaukee. 

Reservations for Lux Domes will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Lux Domes during installation. Photo credit: Lowlands Group

Cafe Benelux in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will not be closing up its rooftop deck for the winter this year.

That’s because the Milwaukee-based Lowlands Group restaurant is rolling out a new concept later this month, called Lux Domes, that will feature private seating inside six heated dome structures installed on the outdoor rooftop.

Each dome is fully-enclosed and heated with an electric fireplace. With an 11-foot diameter, the space includes benches, upright seats and a coffee table for lounge-style seating for up to eight people. 

Starting in late November, domes can be reserved on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for 90 minutes at a time. The reservation includes a complimentary round of seasonal drinks like a hot toddy, mulled wine or hot cocoa, but Lux Domes will feature a menu with additional food and beverage offerings such as Colectivo Coffee, champagne, and sharable platters of cheese, seafood and meat. 

“We wanted to create a way for Milwaukeeans to enjoy the city during our cold and dark winter evenings that was an experience unlike any other in the city,” Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing for Lowlands Group said in a news release.

The idea has been executed in London and Boston, which both have frigid winters like Milwaukee’s, he said, but this rooftop concept will be a first for Milwaukee. 

Reservations for Lux Domes will be available in the upcoming weeks.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What impact will Gov.-elect Tony Evers have on Wisconsin's business climate?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/16/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Brookfield Chamber Annual Meeting features UWM's Mark Mone
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/29/20184:00 pm-7:30 pm

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am