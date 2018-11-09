Heated domes will offer private rooftop seating at Cafe Benelux this winter

Cafe Benelux in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will not be closing up its rooftop deck for the winter this year.

That’s because the Milwaukee-based Lowlands Group restaurant is rolling out a new concept later this month, called Lux Domes, that will feature private seating inside six heated dome structures installed on the outdoor rooftop.

Each dome is fully-enclosed and heated with an electric fireplace. With an 11-foot diameter, the space includes benches, upright seats and a coffee table for lounge-style seating for up to eight people.

Starting in late November, domes can be reserved on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for 90 minutes at a time. The reservation includes a complimentary round of seasonal drinks like a hot toddy, mulled wine or hot cocoa, but Lux Domes will feature a menu with additional food and beverage offerings such as Colectivo Coffee, champagne, and sharable platters of cheese, seafood and meat.

“We wanted to create a way for Milwaukeeans to enjoy the city during our cold and dark winter evenings that was an experience unlike any other in the city,” Dan Herwig, director of brand and marketing for Lowlands Group said in a news release.

The idea has been executed in London and Boston, which both have frigid winters like Milwaukee’s, he said, but this rooftop concept will be a first for Milwaukee.

Reservations for Lux Domes will be available in the upcoming weeks.