Grassroots Salad Co.’s downtown Milwaukee opening planned for late April

Will occupy former Capriotti's Sandwich Shop space in the Chase Tower

by

April 04, 2018, 1:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/grassroots-salad-co-s-downtown-milwaukee-opening-planned-for-late-april/

Photo courtesy of Grassroots Salad Company

Almost five months since Wilmington, Delaware-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop closed its downtown Milwaukee location, a locally-owned fast-casual restaurant is preparing to open later this month in the vacated space. 

Brookfield-based Grassroots Salad Company will open its second location on April 30 in a ground floor retail space in the Chase Tower, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. Capriotti’s suddenly closed its doors in December after eight years, announcing it would open another area location in the future.

Photo courtesy of Grassroots Salad Company

Grassroots co-owners and brothers Peter and Louie Liapis opened their first location in the fall of 2014 at 95 N. Moorland Road in Brookfield Square. The restaurant specializes in made-to-go salads, wraps and juices. When creating the “farm to counter” concept, the two– who also own Georgie Porgie’s Treefort Restaurant in Oak Creek– were inspired by summers during their childhood spent on their grandfather’s farm.

Grassroots serves a selection of freshly-squeezed juices, including Strawberry Bliss and Green Power, and specialty salads and wraps, including Caesar, Asian and Market Cobb. It also serves custom salads with a wide selection of toppings, such as vegetables, locally-sourced cheese, and antibiotic-free grilled chicken.

When the restaurant opens later this month, the space will be cleaned up and renovated with new equipment.

Photo courtesy of Grassroots Salad Company

Almost five months since Wilmington, Delaware-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop closed its downtown Milwaukee location, a locally-owned fast-casual restaurant is preparing to open later this month in the vacated space. 

Brookfield-based Grassroots Salad Company will open its second location on April 30 in a ground floor retail space in the Chase Tower, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. Capriotti’s suddenly closed its doors in December after eight years, announcing it would open another area location in the future.

Photo courtesy of Grassroots Salad Company

Grassroots co-owners and brothers Peter and Louie Liapis opened their first location in the fall of 2014 at 95 N. Moorland Road in Brookfield Square. The restaurant specializes in made-to-go salads, wraps and juices. When creating the “farm to counter” concept, the two– who also own Georgie Porgie’s Treefort Restaurant in Oak Creek– were inspired by summers during their childhood spent on their grandfather’s farm.

Grassroots serves a selection of freshly-squeezed juices, including Strawberry Bliss and Green Power, and specialty salads and wraps, including Caesar, Asian and Market Cobb. It also serves custom salads with a wide selection of toppings, such as vegetables, locally-sourced cheese, and antibiotic-free grilled chicken.

When the restaurant opens later this month, the space will be cleaned up and renovated with new equipment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am