Grassroots Salad Co.’s downtown Milwaukee opening planned for late April

Almost five months since Wilmington, Delaware-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop closed its downtown Milwaukee location, a locally-owned fast-casual restaurant is preparing to open later this month in the vacated space.

Brookfield-based Grassroots Salad Company will open its second location on April 30 in a ground floor retail space in the Chase Tower, located at 111 E. Wisconsin Ave. Capriotti’s suddenly closed its doors in December after eight years, announcing it would open another area location in the future.

Grassroots co-owners and brothers Peter and Louie Liapis opened their first location in the fall of 2014 at 95 N. Moorland Road in Brookfield Square. The restaurant specializes in made-to-go salads, wraps and juices. When creating the “farm to counter” concept, the two– who also own Georgie Porgie’s Treefort Restaurant in Oak Creek– were inspired by summers during their childhood spent on their grandfather’s farm.

Grassroots serves a selection of freshly-squeezed juices, including Strawberry Bliss and Green Power, and specialty salads and wraps, including Caesar, Asian and Market Cobb. It also serves custom salads with a wide selection of toppings, such as vegetables, locally-sourced cheese, and antibiotic-free grilled chicken.

When the restaurant opens later this month, the space will be cleaned up and renovated with new equipment.