Goddess and The Baker plans second Milwaukee area location as first one opens

First Wisconsin location opens today at The Corners of Brookfield

by

October 16, 2018, 11:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/goddess-and-the-baker-plans-second-milwaukee-area-location-as-first-one-opens/

The Goddess and the Baker will open this summer at The Corners.

Another area location is in the works for Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker, which opens its first Wisconsin restaurant today at The Corners of Brookfield.

The company is “close to finalizing a deal in the Third Ward,” but is “still a long way away from that happening,” said Tamar Mizrahi, Goddess and the Baker partner. Mizrahi declined to disclose further details about the plans, and said the company is currently focused on opening the new Brookfield location.

“We really like the Milwaukee area for the short time we’ve been up there,” she said. It’s a great market for us.”

The bakery’s new location, which was first announced in March, occupies a 2,771-square-foot space located south of Café Hollander at the mixed use development, which is located east of North Barker Road between I-94 and West Blue Mound Road.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and all day dessert. The seasonal menu features a wide selection of salads, soups and made-to-order sandwiches, as well as sweets and pastries, including Goddess’ famous rainbow cake. The restaurant also offers a juice bar and serves tap beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

The Goddess Group restaurants owner Debbie Sharpe got her start in concert catering, cooking for major musicians. She settled in Chicago after touring with Paul McCartney, and in 2004 opened part-grocery store, part-restaurant The Goddess and Grocer.

Sharpe in 2005 launched spin-off concept Goddess and the Baker. Today, The Goddess Group operates four grocery stores, three bakeries and a catering division.

The Goddess and the Baker will open this summer at The Corners.

Another area location is in the works for Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker, which opens its first Wisconsin restaurant today at The Corners of Brookfield.

The company is “close to finalizing a deal in the Third Ward,” but is “still a long way away from that happening,” said Tamar Mizrahi, Goddess and the Baker partner. Mizrahi declined to disclose further details about the plans, and said the company is currently focused on opening the new Brookfield location.

“We really like the Milwaukee area for the short time we’ve been up there,” she said. It’s a great market for us.”

The bakery’s new location, which was first announced in March, occupies a 2,771-square-foot space located south of Café Hollander at the mixed use development, which is located east of North Barker Road between I-94 and West Blue Mound Road.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and all day dessert. The seasonal menu features a wide selection of salads, soups and made-to-order sandwiches, as well as sweets and pastries, including Goddess’ famous rainbow cake. The restaurant also offers a juice bar and serves tap beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

The Goddess Group restaurants owner Debbie Sharpe got her start in concert catering, cooking for major musicians. She settled in Chicago after touring with Paul McCartney, and in 2004 opened part-grocery store, part-restaurant The Goddess and Grocer.

Sharpe in 2005 launched spin-off concept Goddess and the Baker. Today, The Goddess Group operates four grocery stores, three bakeries and a catering division.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

The 2018 Wellness Fair
Waukesha County Expo Center

10/27/201811:00 am-4:30 pm