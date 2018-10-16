Goddess and The Baker plans second Milwaukee area location as first one opens

Another area location is in the works for Chicago-based bakery Goddess and the Baker, which opens its first Wisconsin restaurant today at The Corners of Brookfield.

The company is “close to finalizing a deal in the Third Ward,” but is “still a long way away from that happening,” said Tamar Mizrahi, Goddess and the Baker partner. Mizrahi declined to disclose further details about the plans, and said the company is currently focused on opening the new Brookfield location.

“We really like the Milwaukee area for the short time we’ve been up there,” she said. It’s a great market for us.”

The bakery’s new location, which was first announced in March, occupies a 2,771-square-foot space located south of Café Hollander at the mixed use development, which is located east of North Barker Road between I-94 and West Blue Mound Road.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and all day dessert. The seasonal menu features a wide selection of salads, soups and made-to-order sandwiches, as well as sweets and pastries, including Goddess’ famous rainbow cake. The restaurant also offers a juice bar and serves tap beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

The Goddess Group restaurants owner Debbie Sharpe got her start in concert catering, cooking for major musicians. She settled in Chicago after touring with Paul McCartney, and in 2004 opened part-grocery store, part-restaurant The Goddess and Grocer.

Sharpe in 2005 launched spin-off concept Goddess and the Baker. Today, The Goddess Group operates four grocery stores, three bakeries and a catering division.