This photo, taken circa 1950, shows Glorioso’s Italian Market at 1020 E. Brady St. on Milwaukee’s East Side. The family business, founded in 1946, moved across the street to 1011 E. Brady St. in 2010. The grocer is currently renovating the building shown into its culinary center, which will have cooking classes and a commercial kitchen. It is expected to open in June.

— Photo courtesy Glorioso’s Italian Market.