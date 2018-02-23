Glorioso’s culinary center to offer cooking classes, event space

Will open in its original Brady Street storefront

February 23, 2018, 12:27 PM

Historical photo of Glorioso’s Italian Market, 1020 E. Brady St.

Glorioso’s Italian Market in June will open Glorioso Appetito, a multi-use culinary center, in the historic Brady Street building that first housed the family-owned business when it opened in 1946, until 2010, when it expanded into its current location across the street.

The center, located at 1020 E. Brady Street, will serve three purposes: Scoula, or school, for cooking classes, demonstrations, or guest chef events; Eventi, or events, a space for private gatherings from corporate events to family reunions; and Cucina, or kitchen, a production space to expand Glorioso’s catering division, offering private lessons and a chef’s counter.

“We believe this will be a space to bring people together over food and beverage,” Michael Glorioso, Glorioso’s general manager said. “It will likely take a year to get our feet underneath us and let the public tell us what they want from this space.”

Glorioso said the center’s class and event schedule will be posted online in May in preparation for the June opening.

He said the center had been part of Glorioso’s plan when it relocated in 2010, but its creation was postponed due to the major expansion. Plans for the center have been in the works for the past two years, he said.

Extensive renovations have been done to the building, including electrical, plumbing, installing new walls and rebuilding the exterior facade. Glorioso said the business has been working with the city to follow historic building regulations and to preserve the building’s structure.

