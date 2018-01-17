Global craft beer app launches Milwaukee beer tour

Route features Mob Craft, Wicked Hop and Water Street Brewery

by

January 17, 2018, 1:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/global-craft-beer-app-launches-milwaukee-beer-tour/

Beer Adventures, a Manchester, England-based travel app, as of today, has tapped into Milwaukee’s craft brewery scene, availing a guided tour that showcases several downtown bars and breweries.

The app, free to download for iOS and Android, features over 150 beer and food-focused tours for 85 cities around the world including Sydney, Australia and Tokya, Japan. Beer Adventures launched in the U.S. last year with cities including Chicago, Detroit, New York and San Diego. Milwaukee, along with Nashville, Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, are its newest additions.

For $4, users can download a two-mile tour of Milwaukee– starting in Walker’s Point and ending in Westown– that will guide them to six local beer destinations: Sabbatic, Mob Craft, The Wicked Hop, Water Street Brewery, Ale Asylum Riverhouse and Uber Tap Room and Cheese Bar.

“We’re super excited to take people on a day out to remember in these great cities, we’ve really put the time into selecting some awesome bars, breweries, taprooms and eateries for each tour,” Beer Adventures founder Jonny Quirk said. “We’re pleased to have all these rapidly growing beer cities now on the Beer Adventures map for locals and tourists to enjoy.”

The app provides users with historical and useful information– including drink suggestions and available deals– about each stop and general facts and beer trivia about the area. Beer Adventures can be used by one person or by multiple users touring as a group to can stay connected throughout the day.

Many cities on the app, like Milwaukee, have just one tour available for users, but some cities have multiple. New York, for example, has three tours, one with 10 stops throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Beer Adventures, a Manchester, England-based travel app, as of today, has tapped into Milwaukee’s craft brewery scene, availing a guided tour that showcases several downtown bars and breweries.

The app, free to download for iOS and Android, features over 150 beer and food-focused tours for 85 cities around the world including Sydney, Australia and Tokya, Japan. Beer Adventures launched in the U.S. last year with cities including Chicago, Detroit, New York and San Diego. Milwaukee, along with Nashville, Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, are its newest additions.

For $4, users can download a two-mile tour of Milwaukee– starting in Walker’s Point and ending in Westown– that will guide them to six local beer destinations: Sabbatic, Mob Craft, The Wicked Hop, Water Street Brewery, Ale Asylum Riverhouse and Uber Tap Room and Cheese Bar.

“We’re super excited to take people on a day out to remember in these great cities, we’ve really put the time into selecting some awesome bars, breweries, taprooms and eateries for each tour,” Beer Adventures founder Jonny Quirk said. “We’re pleased to have all these rapidly growing beer cities now on the Beer Adventures map for locals and tourists to enjoy.”

The app provides users with historical and useful information– including drink suggestions and available deals– about each stop and general facts and beer trivia about the area. Beer Adventures can be used by one person or by multiple users touring as a group to can stay connected throughout the day.

Many cities on the app, like Milwaukee, have just one tour available for users, but some cities have multiple. New York, for example, has three tours, one with 10 stops throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How will the U.S. economy perform in 2018?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act
Meeting the challenges of the Food Safety Modernization Act

How to prevent as well as better respond to and contain problems when they do occur

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW presents Negotiation 101
Wisconsin Club

01/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

LinkedIn & Inbound Marketing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

01/25/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

WCREW: An Interview with Gary Grunau
Wisconsin Club

01/30/20187:30 am-9:30 am