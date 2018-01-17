Global craft beer app launches Milwaukee beer tour

Beer Adventures, a Manchester, England-based travel app, as of today, has tapped into Milwaukee’s craft brewery scene, availing a guided tour that showcases several downtown bars and breweries.

The app, free to download for iOS and Android, features over 150 beer and food-focused tours for 85 cities around the world including Sydney, Australia and Tokya, Japan. Beer Adventures launched in the U.S. last year with cities including Chicago, Detroit, New York and San Diego. Milwaukee, along with Nashville, Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, are its newest additions.

For $4, users can download a two-mile tour of Milwaukee– starting in Walker’s Point and ending in Westown– that will guide them to six local beer destinations: Sabbatic, Mob Craft, The Wicked Hop, Water Street Brewery, Ale Asylum Riverhouse and Uber Tap Room and Cheese Bar.

“We’re super excited to take people on a day out to remember in these great cities, we’ve really put the time into selecting some awesome bars, breweries, taprooms and eateries for each tour,” Beer Adventures founder Jonny Quirk said. “We’re pleased to have all these rapidly growing beer cities now on the Beer Adventures map for locals and tourists to enjoy.”

The app provides users with historical and useful information– including drink suggestions and available deals– about each stop and general facts and beer trivia about the area. Beer Adventures can be used by one person or by multiple users touring as a group to can stay connected throughout the day.

Many cities on the app, like Milwaukee, have just one tour available for users, but some cities have multiple. New York, for example, has three tours, one with 10 stops throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn.