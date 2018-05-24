Glass + Griddle to open at Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s Pabst complex redevelopment

Pizza Man owners to head restaurant operations

May 24, 2018, 1:18 PM

Plans are moving forward for a new brewpub set to open at Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s new facility at The Brewery complex in downtown Milwaukee.

Glass + Griddle is slated to open by late August at 1150 N. 9th Street, the site of the two-story, 175,968-square-foot Shipping Center building, or Building 42, at the former Pabst brewery complex. The Milwaukee Brewing Co. last year announced its plans to expand its operations and redevelop the property.

Owner Scott Lurie describes the concept as a beer hall and diner. It will feature all-day breakfast, and offer a wide variety of craft beer from Milwaukee Brewing Co. and breweries around the country. Details about its menu will be released in the upcoming weeks, Lurie said.

“We are focused on serving quality local food and great beer from our well-crafted craft beer program,” Lurie said.

Lurie’s investment group, Milwaukee-based Bull & A Boy LLC owns the building, and in January, applied for a $500,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. for the $3 million restaurant project.

Glass + Griddle will be operated by Pizza Man owners Sarah and Zach Baker, who operate Pizza Man locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Oak Creek.

The restaurant will be positioned in the center of the facility, between Milwaukee Brewing Company’s office space and brewing operations, and it will be equipped with audio and video technology to show Bucks and Brewers games and various other sporting events, Lurie said.

The Milwaukee Brewing project is part of Lurie’s larger mixed-use redevelopment of the building, called The Forty Two. The Forty Two includes The Factory Office Suites, self storage units and amenities for office users.

