Glass + Griddle opens today at former Pabst Brewery complex

The Glass + Griddle brewpub opens today, marking the progress of The 42, a mixed-use redevelopment project at the former Pabst Brewery complex.

The beer hall and restaurant serves lunch, dinner and craft beer, with a menu that features burgers, sandwiches, salads and shareable items such as Beer Poached Shrimp, Pretzel Pierogi, and Disco Fries.

Glass + Griddle shares the building, located at 1150 N. 9th Street, with Milwaukee Brewing Co.’s new brewery and taproom, which officially opens Sept. 15. The brewer in March, 2016 announced its plans to expand operations there.

The 42, a two-story, 175,968-square-foot building that formerly housed Pabst Brewery’s shipping center, also includes a ground-floor event space, called Venue 42, as well as office and retail space, an onsite fitness center, spa, coffee bar, and an open-space community lounge with shared conference rooms.

Milwaukee law firm Rose & deJong S.C. is set to move into the building’s office space, dubbed The Factory, in the upcoming weeks.

The two-year redevelopment project has been headed by Milwaukee-based investment group Bull & A Boy LLC, which owns the building. The firm is owned by Scott Lurie, and will occupy an office space on the building’s second-floor.

Glass + Griddle today through Sept. 2 will host a five-day soft opening event, featuring live, local music performances in its outdoor beer garden. Milwaukee Brewing will also open its doors to show off its new production and tour space, and serve beer from its taproom bar.