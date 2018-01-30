Former Brenner Brewing space in Walker’s Point will house Sprecher taproom

Sprecher's Glendale headquarters to remain open

January 30, 2018, 1:51 PM

Sprecher’s Glendale facility

Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co. plans to open a Walker’s Point taproom next month in the space that formerly housed Milwaukee-based Brenner Brewery. 

Brenner closed in late November after operating for about three years. Founded in 2014, it was among the first breweries to lead the recent trend of microbreweries, taprooms and brewpubs opening throughout Milwaukee.

Sprecher Milwaukee, set to open on Feb. 17, will feature over 20 Sprecher beers and a smaller selection of sodas on tap, along with memorabilia and displays honoring the brewery’s history, and, of course, “beer-related activities.”

The building, located at 706 S. 5th St., stands just two blocks away from Sprecher’s original brewery, located at 730 W. Oregon St., that founder Randy Sprecher opened in 1985.

“Most people have never had access to the incredible range of beers we produce so we’re going to make it easy and fun by offering several unique flights, and a lot of other options you won’t find anywhere else,” Sprecher president Jeff Hamilton said. “In a nutshell, this taproom is a celebration of Milwaukee’s historic and contemporary craft beer culture.”

The brewery opened its Glendale production facility and headquarters, located at 701 W. Glendale Ave., in 1993 after its original Walker’s Point property sank into the Menomonee River Channel. The Glendale location will remain open as a production site, brewhouse, gift shop, beer garden and event space.

“We weren’t actively looking to open a taproom, but when something this good happens it’s foolish to say no,” Hamilton said. “Walker’s Point has become a hub for Milwaukee craft beer and the craft beer community. This space allows us to present a different experience than we offer in Glendale.”

