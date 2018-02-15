Five Milwaukee chefs nominated for James Beard Awards

Paul and Joe Bartolotta nominated for Outstanding Restauranteur

by

February 15, 2018, 2:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/five-milwaukee-chefs-nominated-for-james-beard-awards/

Joe Bartolotta

Several Milwaukee-based chefs and restauranteurs have been chosen as 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists for Best Chef and Outstanding Restauranteur categories, the James Beard Foundation announced today.

Five local chefs have been nominated for Best Chef Midwest: Karen Bell, owner of Bavette La Boucherie in the Historic Third Ward; Justin Carlisle, owner of Ardent and Red Light Ramen on the East Side and Laughing Taco in Walker’s Point; Thomas Hauck, owner of c.1880 in Walker’s Point; and Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, owners of Dan Dan and EsterEv in the Third Ward.

Additionally, Paul and Joe Bartolotta, owners of The Bartolotta Restaurants have been nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

This is Jacobs’ and Van Rite’s first ever James Beard Award nomination while Bell, Carlisle, Hauck and the Bartolotta’s are second-year nominees. Paul Bartolotta won Best Chef while he worked at Spiaggia in Chicago in 1994 and later, at Bartolotta’s Ristorante di Mare in Las Vegas in 2009. 

Other Wisconsin-based Best Chef Midwest nominees are Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack in Bay City, Jonny Hunter of Forequarter in Madison, Jay Sparks of Lovechild in La Crosse and Stefano Viglietti of Trattoria Stefano in Sheboygan.

Starting in October, the public could nominate up to two individuals online and The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee selects the semifinalists from that list. Five finalists in each category will be chosen by a group comprised of former award winners, award committee members and regional panelists.

Joe Bartolotta

Several Milwaukee-based chefs and restauranteurs have been chosen as 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists for Best Chef and Outstanding Restauranteur categories, the James Beard Foundation announced today.

Five local chefs have been nominated for Best Chef Midwest: Karen Bell, owner of Bavette La Boucherie in the Historic Third Ward; Justin Carlisle, owner of Ardent and Red Light Ramen on the East Side and Laughing Taco in Walker’s Point; Thomas Hauck, owner of c.1880 in Walker’s Point; and Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, owners of Dan Dan and EsterEv in the Third Ward.

Additionally, Paul and Joe Bartolotta, owners of The Bartolotta Restaurants have been nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur.

This is Jacobs’ and Van Rite’s first ever James Beard Award nomination while Bell, Carlisle, Hauck and the Bartolotta’s are second-year nominees. Paul Bartolotta won Best Chef while he worked at Spiaggia in Chicago in 1994 and later, at Bartolotta’s Ristorante di Mare in Las Vegas in 2009. 

Other Wisconsin-based Best Chef Midwest nominees are Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack in Bay City, Jonny Hunter of Forequarter in Madison, Jay Sparks of Lovechild in La Crosse and Stefano Viglietti of Trattoria Stefano in Sheboygan.

Starting in October, the public could nominate up to two individuals online and The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee selects the semifinalists from that list. Five finalists in each category will be chosen by a group comprised of former award winners, award committee members and regional panelists.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm