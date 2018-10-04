First four tenants announced for East Side food hall

Crossroads Collective will open in November

by

October 04, 2018, 11:02 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/first-four-tenants-announced-for-east-side-food-hall/

The first four vendors have been announced for the food hall that is currently being developed in the former Oriental Drugs building, in a space most recently occupied by Rosati’s, at the corner of Farwell and North avenues on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The former Rosati’s space on the East Side is being redeveloped into a food hall.

The 7,000-square-foot space at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. will be known as to Crossroads Collective once it opens in November. It will feature eight “micro-restaurants.”

This week, building owner and developer New Land Enterprises announced the following tenants had been secured:

  • Laughing Taco, owned and operated by Justin and Lucia Munoz-Carlisle. This will be the second Laughing Taco location. The other is located in New Land Enterprise’s Trio building at 1033 S. First St.
  • Scratch Ice Cream, a locally-owned homemade ice cream shop operated by Ryan Povlick and Dustin Garley that currently sells to stores and restaurants.
  • A new soup and sandwich restaurant operated by Tess co-owners Ashley and Mitchell Wakefield. Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., has been open since 2002.
  • Pedro’s South American Food, Pedro’s Tejada’s has been a popular food truck serving arepas and empanadas. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location.

Crossroads plans to announce more vendors in the coming weeks, specifically targeting Mediterranean, crepes and fresh/green options.

The Crossroad Collective development team includes Tim Gokhman, with New Land Enterprises,  Justin Carlisle and Dan Frame who will manage the food hall.

 

The first four vendors have been announced for the food hall that is currently being developed in the former Oriental Drugs building, in a space most recently occupied by Rosati’s, at the corner of Farwell and North avenues on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The former Rosati’s space on the East Side is being redeveloped into a food hall.

The 7,000-square-foot space at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. will be known as to Crossroads Collective once it opens in November. It will feature eight “micro-restaurants.”

This week, building owner and developer New Land Enterprises announced the following tenants had been secured:

  • Laughing Taco, owned and operated by Justin and Lucia Munoz-Carlisle. This will be the second Laughing Taco location. The other is located in New Land Enterprise’s Trio building at 1033 S. First St.
  • Scratch Ice Cream, a locally-owned homemade ice cream shop operated by Ryan Povlick and Dustin Garley that currently sells to stores and restaurants.
  • A new soup and sandwich restaurant operated by Tess co-owners Ashley and Mitchell Wakefield. Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., has been open since 2002.
  • Pedro’s South American Food, Pedro’s Tejada’s has been a popular food truck serving arepas and empanadas. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location.

Crossroads plans to announce more vendors in the coming weeks, specifically targeting Mediterranean, crepes and fresh/green options.

The Crossroad Collective development team includes Tim Gokhman, with New Land Enterprises,  Justin Carlisle and Dan Frame who will manage the food hall.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

10/17/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm