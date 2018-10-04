First four tenants announced for East Side food hall

The first four vendors have been announced for the food hall that is currently being developed in the former Oriental Drugs building, in a space most recently occupied by Rosati’s, at the corner of Farwell and North avenues on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The 7,000-square-foot space at 2238 N. Farwell Ave. will be known as to Crossroads Collective once it opens in November. It will feature eight “micro-restaurants.”

This week, building owner and developer New Land Enterprises announced the following tenants had been secured:

Laughing Taco, owned and operated by Justin and Lucia Munoz-Carlisle. This will be the second Laughing Taco location. The other is located in New Land Enterprise’s Trio building at 1033 S. First St.

Scratch Ice Cream, a locally-owned homemade ice cream shop operated by Ryan Povlick and Dustin Garley that currently sells to stores and restaurants.

A new soup and sandwich restaurant operated by Tess co-owners Ashley and Mitchell Wakefield. Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., has been open since 2002.

Pedro’s South American Food, Pedro’s Tejada’s has been a popular food truck serving arepas and empanadas. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location.

Crossroads plans to announce more vendors in the coming weeks, specifically targeting Mediterranean, crepes and fresh/green options.

The Crossroad Collective development team includes Tim Gokhman, with New Land Enterprises, Justin Carlisle and Dan Frame who will manage the food hall.