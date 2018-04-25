Fiddleheads proposes revised plans for Menomonee Falls location

Plans to renovate historic building, pending village approval

April 25, 2018, 2:19 PM

Thiensville-based Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters awaits village approval for its plans to renovation the historic Frank Koehler House and Office in downtown Menomonee Falls.

Fiddleheads in 2016 purchased the 125-year-old building, located at N88 W16621 Appleton Ave., with plans to make exterior improvements and open a coffee shop there. Fiddleheads has since revised its original plans, and yesterday presented them for a third time to the Architectural Control Board, according to village records

Renderings by Milwaukee-based Galbraith Carnahan Architects show the company plans to build a rooftop seating area and a patio to the back of the building, and add landscaping, decorative lighting, signage, and artwork.

The project was approved by the Engineering/Public Works Department, Police, Fire and Community Development Departments, and the director of utilities.

Fiddleheads opened its first location in 1996 and now operates five Milwaukee-area cafés in Cedarburg, Mequon, Glendale, Thiensville, and Grafton.

