Executive chef at Harbor House resigns

Andrew Ruiz, head chef at Harbor House in downtown Milwaukee, has resigned from the Bartolotta Restaurant Group-owned upscale eatery, the company announced today.

Ruiz’s resignation marks the end of 17 years with Milwaukee-based Bartolotta. First joining the group in 2001, he cooked at Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa , Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, Rumpus Room – A Bartolotta Gastropub in downtown Milwaukee, and Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club in Greendale. He assumed his role at Harbor House, located at 550 N. Harbor Drive, in June 2017.

Kelly Mallegni, marketing manager at The Bartolotta Restaurants, declined to comment on the reasoning behind Ruiz’s resignation. She said the group is seeking to replace Ruiz, and until the position is filled, corporate executive chef Adam Siegel will take over operations at the restaurant.

“Anyone who patronizes Harbor House often has nothing to worry about,” Mallegni said. “Adam is the best of the best in the city, so people should keep coming (to Harbor House) and they shouldn’t worry.”

With the industry’s busy season approaching, Bartolotta hopes the search for a new head chef will be brief, she said.

“We have a good practice of hiring from within,” Mallegni said. “We look for someone with experience. We need someone who has all the skills, not just from a management perspective, but someone who is enthusiastic about hospitality and food.”