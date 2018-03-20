Executive chef at Harbor House resigns

Adam Siegel to take over until a replacement is found

by

March 20, 2018, 10:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/executive-chef-at-harbor-house-resigns/

Andrew Ruiz

Andrew Ruiz, head chef at Harbor House in downtown Milwaukee, has resigned from the Bartolotta Restaurant Group-owned upscale eatery, the company announced today.

Ruiz’s resignation marks the end of 17 years with Milwaukee-based Bartolotta. First joining the group in 2001, he cooked at Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa , Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, Rumpus Room – A Bartolotta Gastropub in downtown Milwaukee, and Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club in Greendale. He assumed his role at Harbor House, located at 550 N. Harbor Drive, in June 2017. 

Kelly Mallegni, marketing manager at The Bartolotta Restaurants, declined to comment on the reasoning behind Ruiz’s resignation. She said the group is seeking to replace Ruiz, and until the position is filled, corporate executive chef Adam Siegel will take over operations at the restaurant.

“Anyone who patronizes Harbor House often has nothing to worry about,” Mallegni said. “Adam is the best of the best in the city, so people should keep coming (to Harbor House) and they shouldn’t worry.”

With the industry’s busy season approaching, Bartolotta hopes the search for a new head chef will be brief, she said.

“We have a good practice of hiring from within,” Mallegni said. “We look for someone with experience. We need someone who has all the skills, not just from a management perspective, but someone who is enthusiastic about hospitality and food.”

Andrew Ruiz

Andrew Ruiz, head chef at Harbor House in downtown Milwaukee, has resigned from the Bartolotta Restaurant Group-owned upscale eatery, the company announced today.

Ruiz’s resignation marks the end of 17 years with Milwaukee-based Bartolotta. First joining the group in 2001, he cooked at Ristorante Bartolotta in Wauwatosa , Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee, Rumpus Room – A Bartolotta Gastropub in downtown Milwaukee, and Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club in Greendale. He assumed his role at Harbor House, located at 550 N. Harbor Drive, in June 2017. 

Kelly Mallegni, marketing manager at The Bartolotta Restaurants, declined to comment on the reasoning behind Ruiz’s resignation. She said the group is seeking to replace Ruiz, and until the position is filled, corporate executive chef Adam Siegel will take over operations at the restaurant.

“Anyone who patronizes Harbor House often has nothing to worry about,” Mallegni said. “Adam is the best of the best in the city, so people should keep coming (to Harbor House) and they shouldn’t worry.”

With the industry’s busy season approaching, Bartolotta hopes the search for a new head chef will be brief, she said.

“We have a good practice of hiring from within,” Mallegni said. “We look for someone with experience. We need someone who has all the skills, not just from a management perspective, but someone who is enthusiastic about hospitality and food.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm