East Side pub The Black Rose has closed

The Black Rose, an Irish bar and restaurant in Milwaukee’s East Side Neighborhood closed its doors last weekend after 10 years.

The tavern, located at 2856 N. Oakland Ave. recently announced the closure on its Facebook page, noting it had sold the building to an unnamed buyer. It held an official closing party on May 24 and had its last day of service on May 26.

Local restaurant and bar owner R.C. Schmidt opened the The Black Rose in 2008, but his former Italian restaurant Oakland Trattoria had occupied the building since 1994. The Black Rose had shared its Oakland Avenue space with other Schmidt-owned operations SoLo Pizza and most recently, Monster Pizza, which recently closed.

The bar served a selection of local and imported beer, along with pub fare, including wings, burgers and its Basket of Fries.