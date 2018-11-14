Downtown Marriott hotel rebrands restaurant, opens as East Town Kitchen & Bar

New American-style restaurant East Town Kitchen & Bar opened Nov.13 at the Marriott hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The eatery, located at 323 E. Wisconsin Ave., opens in place of former restaurant Millioke after the hotel rebranded the ground-floor concept. Millioke, which featured locally sourced meats, cheeses and beer, opened with the hotel 2013.

“Like the Marquette Interchange, we’ve changed directions and are happy to return to our beloved Midwest roots,” its website says.

The rebrand brings a new interior layout as well as an updated menu.

East Town Kitchen & Bar specializes in local cuisine, featuring menu items like meat and cheese boards and Wisconsin-based craft beers. It also serves burgers, soups, salads and a selection of small plates and entrees.

Its bar, which offers weekday happy hour specials, also serves craft cocktails and wine. Its local craft beers selection is sourced from Lakefront Brewery, Good City Brewing, New Glarus Brewing Co., and 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. among others.

It is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Monday through Friday, and offers brunch on weekends. Its hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.