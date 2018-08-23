Downtown bar Rosie’s has been sold

Bought by owner of Rogues Gallery

by

August 23, 2018, 1:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/downtown-bar-rosies-has-been-sold/

Photo courtesy of Rosie’s

After 20 years of ownership, Jim Pack and Darrell Sanderson have sold Rosie’s in downtown Milwaukee.

Wild Rogues LLC purchased the bar, located at 1111 N. Water St., for $800,000. The buyer company is owned by Nathan Showers, who is the owner of nearby bar Rogues Gallery, located at 134 E. Juneau Ave.

Rosie’s first opened in 1982, and Pack purchased the bar in September of 1998. Pack in June said he had already negotiated with Showers, but the final purchase had depended on the city’s approval of Shower’s plans for the bar.

Pack said he had selected a buyer who wanted to keep the Rosie’s concept the same as the past 20 years.

According to the license application filed in June, Showers had proposed an Aug. 20 opening date for the bar. The tavern will serve mainly alcohol and some food, and it will be open Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to close, and on Saturdays from noon to close.

Photo courtesy of Rosie’s

After 20 years of ownership, Jim Pack and Darrell Sanderson have sold Rosie’s in downtown Milwaukee.

Wild Rogues LLC purchased the bar, located at 1111 N. Water St., for $800,000. The buyer company is owned by Nathan Showers, who is the owner of nearby bar Rogues Gallery, located at 134 E. Juneau Ave.

Rosie’s first opened in 1982, and Pack purchased the bar in September of 1998. Pack in June said he had already negotiated with Showers, but the final purchase had depended on the city’s approval of Shower’s plans for the bar.

Pack said he had selected a buyer who wanted to keep the Rosie’s concept the same as the past 20 years.

According to the license application filed in June, Showers had proposed an Aug. 20 opening date for the bar. The tavern will serve mainly alcohol and some food, and it will be open Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to close, and on Saturdays from noon to close.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Who will win the race for governor in November?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Welcome to Fiserv Forum

Bucks aim to enhance sports and entertainment experience with new arena

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems
Continuous improvement at International Thermal Systems

Finding ways to improve processes positions the company to grow sales, attract talent

by Rich Rovito

How to plan for Social Security
How to plan for Social Security

Options exist to improve the prospects of benefits in the future

by Mandy Nowaczynski, CPA, CFP

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos
Moms and dads: Two more back-to-school to-dos

Don’t overlook two important appointments: a dental cleaning and eye exam

by Paul Nobile

Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses
Cybersecurity should be top priority for businesses

Attacks against small and mid-size companies are rising

by Wil Cox

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/20188:30 am-4:30 pm

SCORE SE WI presents workshop, "How to start a business"
Ottawa University

09/08/20189:00 am-12:00 pm

Multi-Chamber Networking Event for Waukesha County Chambers
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/13/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm