Downtown bar Rosie’s has been sold

After 20 years of ownership, Jim Pack and Darrell Sanderson have sold Rosie’s in downtown Milwaukee.

Wild Rogues LLC purchased the bar, located at 1111 N. Water St., for $800,000. The buyer company is owned by Nathan Showers, who is the owner of nearby bar Rogues Gallery, located at 134 E. Juneau Ave.

Rosie’s first opened in 1982, and Pack purchased the bar in September of 1998. Pack in June said he had already negotiated with Showers, but the final purchase had depended on the city’s approval of Shower’s plans for the bar.

Pack said he had selected a buyer who wanted to keep the Rosie’s concept the same as the past 20 years.

According to the license application filed in June, Showers had proposed an Aug. 20 opening date for the bar. The tavern will serve mainly alcohol and some food, and it will be open Sunday through Friday from 4 p.m. to close, and on Saturdays from noon to close.