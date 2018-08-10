Don’s Diner planned for former c.1880 space in Walker’s Point

Stand. Eat. Drink. Hospitality Group planning to open new concept

August 10, 2018, 11:37 AM

Stand. Eat. Drink. Hospitality Group, the operators of several Milwaukee restaurants including Movida and Bodegon at Hotel Madrid, are planning to open a new concept at the former c.1880 space in Walker’s Point.

Former c.1880, 1100 S.1st St.

Don’s Diner would open at the end of September, according to a license application filed with the city.

Aaron Gersonde, a partner with Stand. Eat. Drink., said the restaurant would be operated as a diner, but would not provide any more details.

“We will release more details in the next 10 days,” Gersonde said.

Don’s Diner will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to the license application.

In addition to Movida and Bodegon, Stand. Eat. Drink., also operates Vermuteria 600, La Cava, The Churro Shop and Jake’s Deli.

Milwaukee chef Thomas Hauck closed c.1880 in April after six years. The closure came one year after Hauck closed downtown Milwaukee’s iconic German restaurant Karl Ratzsch.

Hauck said his decision to close c.1880, located at 1100 S. 1st St., was ultimately based on the needs of his family. He has since joined Lowlands Group of restaurants.

