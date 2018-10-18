Don’s Diner & Cocktails sets Oct. 26 opening

To occupy former c.1880 space in Walker's Point

by

October 18, 2018, 11:53 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/dons-diner-cocktails-sets-oct-26-opening/

1100 S.1st St.

Don’s Diner & Cocktails, a new concept from Milwaukee-based Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group (SED), will open its doors in Walker’s Point on Oct. 26.

The restaurant group, which operates several Milwaukee restaurants including Movida and Bodegon at Hotel Madrid, announced the concept in August. Don’s Diner will take over the former c.1880 space, located at 1100 S. 1st St. 

The classic diner-style eatery will serve all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner, featuring specialty dishes like “Piggies in a Blanket” and “Meatballs and Truffle.” It will also serve a variety of beverages, including boozy and classic milkshakes, shots and cocktails. 

Don’s Diner is named after the grandfather of SED partner Aaron Gersonde, Don Gersonde, who was a World War II veteran and former Milwaukee Police Captain. 

Courtesy of Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

