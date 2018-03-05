Dogg Haus owner to expand East Town location, open new concept

The downtown Milwaukee space that formerly housed Peking House, a Chinese restaurant that closed in January, is being converted into two concepts: The Dogg Haus, and a new fast-casual restaurant serving both Latin- and American-inspired tacos.

Dogg Haus owner Mazen Muna recently signed a lease for the 5,200-square-foot space, located at 782 N. Jefferson St. He plans to move the neighboring Dogg Haus into the northern portion of the space, expanding it from 15 to 45 seats, and open the unnamed new concept on the southern end. The two restaurants, slated to open by May, will share a 2,000-square-foot kitchen.

“The current Dogg Haus on Jefferson Street is one of the few late night places in the neighborhood,” Muna said. “With Plum bringing 300 to 400 people to the block each weekend, and the new SportClub opening down the street, I saw this as an opportunity to open something that fits the street and fulfills a need.”

Mike Eitel, owner of East Brady Street’s Nomad World Pub, recently opened SportClub, an upscale sports-themed bar, at 750 N. Jefferson St.

In 2005, Muna opened his first Dogg Haus, which is open late and serves a variety of hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, on Brady Street. He has since opened four additional locations throughout the city. Muna also owns Plum Lounge, which is located next door to the new space at 780 N. Jefferson St. With its expansion, the East Town Dogg Haus will serve specialty items including hamburgers, pizza puffs and grilled brats.

Muna’s new concept will be open for lunch, happy hour and late-night, serving tacos with a non-traditional twist, such as a buffalo chicken tender taco and a falafel taco. It will also serve Latin American-inspired drinks, including sangria, margaritas and Mexican beer.

He said the new concept will serve other items in addition to tacos, including Mexican street corn and seasonal dishes, and all menu items can be easily taken to-go. The restaurant will also use locally-sourced ingredients from area farms and vendors, Muna said.

“I wanted to do something a little bit crazy, but flavorful,” Muna said. “There are a lot of good taco places in the city and a lot of them are very authentic. We will do things that are very off the wall; we are not competing with authentic.”

Cleaning of the space has already begun and construction, which will include a renovated kitchen, will begin this week, Muna said.