DanDan chefs’ new concept to replace Coquette Cafe in Third Ward

The former Coquette Cafe space in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward will soon house a new concept.

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, owners of DanDan and EsterEv in the Third Ward, are new tenants of the space, which is located on the first floor of The Landmark Building at 316 N. Milwaukee St., and plan to open a new restaurant by July. Coquette Cafe shuttered its doors in February after almost 20 years.

Jacobs and Van Rite were nominated earlier this year for a James Beard Award in the Best Chef Midwest category. Although they did not advance past the semifinal round, they sit among other nominees Karen Bell, of Bavette La Boucherie in the Third Ward, Justin Carlisle, of Ardent on Milwaukee’s East Side, and Thomas Hauck, of the former c.1880 in Walker’s Point, as some of the city’s top chefs. Jacobs and Van Rite were not immediately available for comment.

“We have an existing relationship with Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite and we work very closely with them,” said Nathan Bernstein, director of commercial real estate for Joseph Property Development LLC, the firm that manages the Landmark Building. “We work collaboratively on special events, and they help us with some of our events as well. This is very exciting for all of us.”

The group also owns and manages the Gas & Light Building, which is located at 117 N. Jefferson St. and houses both DanDan and EsterEv.

Bernstein said renovations have begun on the space, which he said is expected to boast a “spectacular” design, and said the restaurant will be a great addition to the dining scene in Milwaukee and the Third Ward. He said he could not disclose further details about the concept at this time.