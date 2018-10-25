D14 Brewery in Bay View to close its doors

First opened in 2014

October 25, 2018, 10:47 AM

District 14 Brewery & Pub in Bay View will permanently close later this week after four years.

The brewery, located at 2273 S. Howell Ave., hosted an “anniversary and farewell” party last weekend after brewmaster and owner Matt McCulloch announced the closure via Facebook.

“It breaks my heart but the time is here…,” he said. “Thanks for all the good times Bay View.”

D14 served its small-batch craft beer, brewed on weekly basis, along with cocktails and wine. It also offered space for private events for up to 75 people.

