Coach’s on the Lake opens today at the former Denoon Saloon in Muskego

Restaurateur Corne Hanssen today opened restaurant and bar Coach’s on the Lake in a Muskego building that formerly housed DeMarinis Denoon Saloon, which had its last service day on April 14.

Hanssen, who also owns Coach’s Pub & Grill on Milwaukee’s south side, purchased the 6,000-square-foot building, located at W198 S10857 Racine Ave. in Muskego, on April 17. Hanssen said he had been negotiating the purchase with DeMarinis owner Phil DeMarinis for six to eight months before closing the deal. Hanssen purchased the building for $500,000.

Coach’s on the Lake will offer a menu similar to that of Coach’s Pub & Grill, serving staples including the Big Boy Burger, 12 flavors of wings, and lightly-breaded fish fry. But it will also serve five to six Italian dishes, such as bruschetta and an eggplant appetizer that are not served at the restaurant’s Milwaukee location, Hanssen said.

“I am looking forward to bringing Coach’s quality product and environment to Muskego,” Hanssen said.

The restaurant will be open daily, serving lunch, dinner and a variety of drinks. Hanssen said by football season he will install more TVs to the back of the space to create more of a sports bar atmosphere.

Hanssen has owned Coach’s Pub & Grill, located at 5356 S. 13th St., since he purchased it in 1999. He is also the former owner of The Newport in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, operating the restaurant from 1988 to 2003.