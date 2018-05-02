City approves redevelopment plans for new Mexican bakery in Washington Park

A new Mexican-style bakery and deli is planned for Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood after the city approved a proposal for the redevelopment of a two-story, 4,416-square-foot building.

Owner Maria Arias Reyes purchased the property, located at 3720-24 W. Vliet St., from the city for $7,500. She plans to spend $60,000 to renovate the building’s exterior storefront, ground floor retail space, and three upper level residential units, according to a land disposition report from the city. The city acquired the property in 2015 through property tax foreclosure.

The bakery will serve traditional Mexican dishes, such as tamales, and will offer dine-in seating.

Reyes’ husband, Felipe Diaz, is a general contractor who will head the renovation project, which includes electrical and plumbing, high-efficiency heating, energy-efficient fixtures and cabinetry, flooring, drywall and painting. Reyes’ son, Jonas Diaz Arias, will assist with the business’ daily operations.