City approves redevelopment plans for new Mexican bakery in Washington Park

Owner purchased city-owned property for $7,500

by

May 02, 2018, 2:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/city-approves-redevelopment-plans-for-new-mexican-bakery-in-washington-park/

3720-24 W. Vliet St. Photo by Google.

A new Mexican-style bakery and deli is planned for Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood after the city approved a proposal for the redevelopment of a two-story, 4,416-square-foot building.

Owner Maria Arias Reyes purchased the property, located at 3720-24 W. Vliet St., from the city for $7,500. She plans to spend $60,000 to renovate the building’s exterior storefront, ground floor retail space, and three upper level residential units, according to a land disposition report from the city. The city acquired the property in 2015 through property tax foreclosure.

The bakery will serve traditional Mexican dishes, such as tamales, and will offer dine-in seating.

Reyes’ husband, Felipe Diaz, is a general contractor who will head the renovation project, which includes electrical and plumbing, high-efficiency heating, energy-efficient fixtures and cabinetry, flooring, drywall and painting. Reyes’ son, Jonas Diaz Arias, will assist with the business’ daily operations.

3720-24 W. Vliet St. Photo by Google.

A new Mexican-style bakery and deli is planned for Milwaukee’s Washington Park neighborhood after the city approved a proposal for the redevelopment of a two-story, 4,416-square-foot building.

Owner Maria Arias Reyes purchased the property, located at 3720-24 W. Vliet St., from the city for $7,500. She plans to spend $60,000 to renovate the building’s exterior storefront, ground floor retail space, and three upper level residential units, according to a land disposition report from the city. The city acquired the property in 2015 through property tax foreclosure.

The bakery will serve traditional Mexican dishes, such as tamales, and will offer dine-in seating.

Reyes’ husband, Felipe Diaz, is a general contractor who will head the renovation project, which includes electrical and plumbing, high-efficiency heating, energy-efficient fixtures and cabinetry, flooring, drywall and painting. Reyes’ son, Jonas Diaz Arias, will assist with the business’ daily operations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

‘Survivorship is the goal’

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Delivering brand experience in the workplace
Delivering brand experience in the workplace

An important marketing tool to tell the story, drive the mission and enhance strategy

by Stephanie Anderson

The link between broker compensation and objectivity
The link between broker compensation and objectivity

Talk to your benefits broker about how they are compensated for your business

by Jim Mueller

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am

How Leaders Manage Crisis, Change, and Communications
Baird Corporate Headquarters

05/08/20188:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/09/20187:30 am-5:00 pm

RISE! 9th Annual Women’s Success Summit
Four Points by Sheraton

05/22/201810:15 am-3:00 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm