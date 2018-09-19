Checkers aims for 30 metro Milwaukee locations in next five years

The fast food chain currently has three franchise locations in area

by

September 19, 2018, 2:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/checkers-aims-for-30-metro-milwaukee-locations-in-next-five-years/

Photo courtesy of Checkers’ Corporate.

The black-white-and-red-checkered drive-thrus of Checkers restaurants could soon become more familiar to Milwaukee as the Tampa, Fla.-based Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has its sights set on opening 30 area locations in the next five years.

That number is a jump from the company’s three local Checkers franchises that opened in 2004 at 1205 W. North Ave., 3431 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., and 7525 W Capitol Drive in Milwaukee. Checkers’ fourth Wisconsin location is in Wisconsin Rapids.

The company operates 880 drive-through restaurants, mostly franchises, in 25 states and Washington D.C., under two brand names depending on the region, Checkers and Rally’s. The restaurants are best known for their hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and milkshakes.

Milwaukee has proven to be a successful market for Checkers, said Bruce Kim, the company’s director of franchise development. The city’s middle-working class population is the restaurant’s ideal target market, and with 23 Checkers restaurants in Chicago, many customers are already familiar with the brand, he said.

But the Milwaukee area expansion won’t be limited to the city proper as the chain wants to reach as far north as Port Washington, as far south as Racine, and as far west Waukesha, Kim said. 

“When we first started as a company, we got our start in urban areas in major metropolitan cities,” Kim said. “But as we evolved, we’ve expanded into suburban areas.”

The push for local growth is part of the company’s effort to expand its Midwest footprint, targeting other cities like St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Columbus, Ohio. On a national scale, it aims to open 1,200 restaurants by 2020, and with 880 locations– and 30 more in the works for the end of this year– the chain is well on its way.

The company is currently searching for franchisees to make this happen for Milwaukee, but the interested buyer must have a “general idea” of where they’d like to open the new store, he said. The company would then analyze the suggested area, researching consumer patterns to find a site with the highest traffic and visibility.

“We want to be where people congregate,” Kim said.

Photo courtesy of Checkers’ Corporate.

The black-white-and-red-checkered drive-thrus of Checkers restaurants could soon become more familiar to Milwaukee as the Tampa, Fla.-based Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has its sights set on opening 30 area locations in the next five years.

That number is a jump from the company’s three local Checkers franchises that opened in 2004 at 1205 W. North Ave., 3431 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., and 7525 W Capitol Drive in Milwaukee. Checkers’ fourth Wisconsin location is in Wisconsin Rapids.

The company operates 880 drive-through restaurants, mostly franchises, in 25 states and Washington D.C., under two brand names depending on the region, Checkers and Rally’s. The restaurants are best known for their hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, and milkshakes.

Milwaukee has proven to be a successful market for Checkers, said Bruce Kim, the company’s director of franchise development. The city’s middle-working class population is the restaurant’s ideal target market, and with 23 Checkers restaurants in Chicago, many customers are already familiar with the brand, he said.

But the Milwaukee area expansion won’t be limited to the city proper as the chain wants to reach as far north as Port Washington, as far south as Racine, and as far west Waukesha, Kim said. 

“When we first started as a company, we got our start in urban areas in major metropolitan cities,” Kim said. “But as we evolved, we’ve expanded into suburban areas.”

The push for local growth is part of the company’s effort to expand its Midwest footprint, targeting other cities like St. Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Columbus, Ohio. On a national scale, it aims to open 1,200 restaurants by 2020, and with 880 locations– and 30 more in the works for the end of this year– the chain is well on its way.

The company is currently searching for franchisees to make this happen for Milwaukee, but the interested buyer must have a “general idea” of where they’d like to open the new store, he said. The company would then analyze the suggested area, researching consumer patterns to find a site with the highest traffic and visibility.

“We want to be where people congregate,” Kim said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Transparency or Medicare for all?
Transparency or Medicare for all?

Save our healthcare system: Yes or no?

by Jim Mueller

Free cancer resources for employers and individuals
Free cancer resources for employers and individuals

How to help your employees deal with a cancer diagnosis in the workplace

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

09/20/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm