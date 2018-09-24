Century Springs adds warehouse space in Waukesha County

Genesee Depot-based Century Springs is leasing 10,000 square feet of warehouse space in the city of Pewaukee to accommodate its delivery and distribution operations, according to a company announcement.

The company is leasing the space at W229 N1697 Westwood Drive, just north of Interstate 94 and west of Highway F.

“We’ve run out of space at our bottling plant in Genesee Depot, where the company has operated for more than 25 years,” said Jon Ove, Century Springs owner. “The Pewaukee warehouse is ideal for delivery and distribution operations because of its easy access to the highway system and our steadily-increasing customer base.”

Century Springs provides bottled water and filtration services, including monthly water delivery and cases of water with the option for custom labels for businesses and special events. In addition to Genesee Depot, the company also has bottling facilities in DeForest and Lake In The Hills, Illinois