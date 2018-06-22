Camp Bar seeking licenses for ‘Campsite’ in Third Ward

Would occupy former Chic Lounge space

by

June 22, 2018, 12:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/camp-bar-seeking-licenses-for-campsite-in-third-ward/

Camp Bar owner Paul Hackbarth has applied for liquor and food licenses for a new business called Campsite 131 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The site where Camp Bar has proposed to open Campsite 131.

Shorewood-based Camp Bar Inc. is seeking Class B Tavern and Food Dealer-Restaurant, Sidewalk Dining licenses from the City of Milwaukee for a new retail establishment at 131 N. Jackson St.

The space was formerly occupied by Chic Lounge, a live jazz bar and restaurant that opened in 2009 and closed in 2010. The business later reopened as Chic Underground Lounge at 770 N. Jefferson St. downtown.

Campsite 131 would be located just blocks from the company’s Third Ward Camp Bar location at 525 E. Menomonee St. There are also Camp Bar locations in Shorewood and Wauwatosa.

Hackbarth did not respond to several requests for comment.

Comments

