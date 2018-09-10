Cafe Corazón temporarily closes Riverwest location for renovations

Mexican restaurant Cafe Corazón has temporarily closed its Riverwest location for renovations.

It closed Labor Day weekend and will re-open in early-to-mid-October. Co-owner George Mireles, who opened the concept with his wife Wendy in 2009 at 3129 N. Bremen St., said the space needed improvements as Corazón’s menu has evolved and volume has increased over the past 10 years.

“It’s obviously a tiny, tiny spot and we produce quite a bit of menu items, so it just needed an upgrade,” Mireles.

The six-week project, which will update the main kitchen, the basement-level prep kitchen and refinish the building’s wood floors, is the first set of renovations done on the over-100-year-old building since the restaurant opened almost 10 years ago.

“(The restaurant) will be 10 years old in December, so we’re hoping to get the word out about that, and we’re hoping people will notice the renovations,” he said.

The space will also be slightly rearranged to make operations more efficient, Mireles said, but its decor will not be changed.

Cafe Corazón’s Bay View location, which opened in 2016 at 2394 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., remains open daily, serving lunch and dinner.

The restaurant in May announced it will open a third location at the Mequon Public Market at Spur 16. The restaurant will join Beans & Barley, Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. and Purple Door ice cream at the market, which is located at 6300 W. Mequon Road. St. Paul Seafood Company will be located next door.