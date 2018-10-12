Burgerim aims for fall opening on Old World Third Street

Encino, Calif.-based fast-casual eatery Burgerim will open its downtown Milwaukee franchise location by late November.

The restaurant will take over a 2,200-square-foot space at 1001 N. Old World Third St., the former Cousins Subs, which closed in April 2017.

Burgerim, means “many burgers,” in Hebrew. The chain sells mini burgers made with 2.8-ounce patties, which are larger than a typical slider. Guests can choose 11 types of patties including the merguez (spicy beef), falafel, wagyu beef, veggie, and salmon. It also serves chicken wings, salads and soft drinks.

Franchisees Mohammed Mohammed, Mohamed Omballi and Mohamed Elhassan signed a lease for the space earlier this year with plans to open the restaurant in August, but the licensing process took longer than expected. They recently submitted a food dealer license application to the city, and Mohammed said he doesn’t expect any more setbacks to gaining city approval.

Despite the delays, Mohammed said, he is excited to bring the new concept to the city.

“Its a pretty active area with the new (Fiserv Forum) and surrounding restaurants,” he said. “That’s why we choose the location.”

The Old World Third restaurant will be the company’s first Wisconsin location.

Burgerim was founded by Donna Tuchner, an Israeli native who attended culinary school in New York. The company was started as a franchise in 2011, according to its website. By 2013, there were more than 80 locations. In 2015, Burgerim began to expand internationally, with locations in the United Kingdom, Spain, Romania and Russia.

Burgerim will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will also offer takeout and delivery.