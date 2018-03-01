Buca di Beppo at Southridge Mall closes

Was the chain's only remaining location in Wisconsin

by

March 01, 2018, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/food-beverage/buca-di-beppo-at-southridge-mall-closes/

Orlando, Fla.-based Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo has closed its Southridge Mall location in Greendale.

According to its Facebook page, the family-style restaurant, located at 5300 S. 76th St., is “permanently closed.” Representatives of Bucca, Southridge or Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group L.P., the mall’s operator, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The closure occurs almost a year after the chain shuttered its location on Milwaukee’s East Side, leaving the Southridge restaurant as the only Buca location in Wisconsin.

Southridge Mall has struggled over the past year as it is losing two of its anchor stores, Sears, which closed last summer, and Kohl’s, which will move to the 84South development in Greenfield when it opens this year.

The former Sears building will be redeveloped into a Dick’s Sporting Goods store, and a Round1 Bowling & Amusement complex, the mall announced in January.

Orlando, Fla.-based Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo has closed its Southridge Mall location in Greendale.

According to its Facebook page, the family-style restaurant, located at 5300 S. 76th St., is “permanently closed.” Representatives of Bucca, Southridge or Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group L.P., the mall’s operator, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The closure occurs almost a year after the chain shuttered its location on Milwaukee’s East Side, leaving the Southridge restaurant as the only Buca location in Wisconsin.

Southridge Mall has struggled over the past year as it is losing two of its anchor stores, Sears, which closed last summer, and Kohl’s, which will move to the 84South development in Greenfield when it opens this year.

The former Sears building will be redeveloped into a Dick’s Sporting Goods store, and a Round1 Bowling & Amusement complex, the mall announced in January.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Which James Beard Award-nominated chef is Milwaukee's best?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

David & Goliath

Corporations give startups a leg up

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership Presents: Julia Landauer
Mount Mary University

03/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

FREE Sales Analysis & Forecasting Seminar
Home2Suites

03/14/20188:00 am-5:00 pm