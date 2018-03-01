Buca di Beppo at Southridge Mall closes

Orlando, Fla.-based Italian restaurant chain Buca di Beppo has closed its Southridge Mall location in Greendale.

According to its Facebook page, the family-style restaurant, located at 5300 S. 76th St., is “permanently closed.” Representatives of Bucca, Southridge or Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group L.P., the mall’s operator, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The closure occurs almost a year after the chain shuttered its location on Milwaukee’s East Side, leaving the Southridge restaurant as the only Buca location in Wisconsin.

Southridge Mall has struggled over the past year as it is losing two of its anchor stores, Sears, which closed last summer, and Kohl’s, which will move to the 84South development in Greenfield when it opens this year.

The former Sears building will be redeveloped into a Dick’s Sporting Goods store, and a Round1 Bowling & Amusement complex, the mall announced in January.